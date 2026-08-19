Sanwo-Olu Gifts Two LASU Best Graduates N20m Each

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a cash gift of N20m each for the best graduating students of the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions of Lagos State University (LASU).

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Wednesday, during the university’s 29th and 30th Convocation Ceremonies held at the institution’s main campus in Ojo.

The beneficiaries are Ayilara Lawal Olawale, who emerged as the best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session, and Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, who emerged as the overall best graduating student for the 2025/2026 session.

Olawale, who studied Project Management, graduated with a CGPA of 4.96, earning First Class Honours, while Oluolamide, a graduate of Aerospace Engineering, achieved an outstanding CGPA of 4.97, also graduating with First Class Honours.

The governor’s announcement represents an increase in the cash reward given to LASU’s overall best graduating student. In April 2025, Sanwo-Olu presented N10m to Miss Isioma Nwosu, who emerged as the overall best graduating student of LASU for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Nwosu, a graduate of the Department of Biochemistry in the Faculty of Science, recorded a CGPA of 4.93.

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The latest reward means Sanwo-Olu has doubled the cash incentive for LASU’s top graduating students within a year.

The announcement was disclosed by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in a statement on Wednesday.