Sanwo-Olu Increases Salaries Of Lagos State Civil Servants By 20%

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has increased the salaries of civil servants in the mainstream public service, Local Government Areas & Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) by 20 percent.

Advertisement

The new salary structure takes effect from January 1, 2023. Also, the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

This was disclosed by the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a circular dated March 20, 2023, which was shared with THE WHISTLER by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile on Monday.

The circular read: “This is to notify for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of Public Servants in Lagos State has graciously approved an increase in Salaries for Officers in the Mainstream Public Service, Local Governments & Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20% with effect from 1st January, 2023.

“2. Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

“3. This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the State.

Advertisement

“4. Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service- wide publicity it deserves.”

Sanwo-Olu was in the early hours of Monday declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 762,134 votes to defeat the candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.