Sanwo-Olu Lauds Tinubu, Oyetola On Nigeria’s Return To IMO Council

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Nigeria’s successful return to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, describing the achievement as a major diplomatic milestone for the country.

Nigeria reclaimed its seat on the IMO Council on Friday after winning the Category C election for the 2026–2027 term during the IMO General Assembly in London.

The victory marks the nation’s first return to the Council in 14 years, signalling renewed confidence in Nigeria’s maritime governance.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu said the development represents a historic reaffirmation of Nigeria’s rising influence and credibility within the global maritime community.

He praised Tinubu for providing the leadership that strengthened maritime reforms and restored international trust in the sector.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the achievement reflects the President’s commitment to repositioning the maritime and blue economy as engines of national growth and stability.

According to him, the outcomes of the administration’s economic and governance reforms are gradually becoming evident in Nigeria’s global engagements.

He also commended Oyetola, who led Nigeria’s delegation and spearheaded extensive diplomatic engagements over the past year that culminated in the successful election.

The governor said Oyetola’s strategic diplomacy and clear vision for the maritime sector played a key role in securing the victory and reinforcing Nigeria’s standing in international maritime affairs.

The statement highlighted that Nigeria’s re-election is widely seen as an endorsement of its improved maritime security framework, enhanced regulatory reforms, and renewed commitment to global maritime cooperation.

The Lagos State Government expressed optimism that the development will attract new investments, improve port efficiency, and strengthen ongoing efforts to build a competitive maritime ecosystem in the state.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed Lagos State’s support for federal initiatives to enhance maritime safety, expand the blue economy, and drive sustainable development across Nigeria’s waterways.