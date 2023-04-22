Sanwo-Olu Orders Demolition Of Uncompleted Buildings In Banana Island

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered demolition of some completed and uncompleted buildings in the Banana Island area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the order on Saturday during an inspection tour in the area.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a seven -storey building under construction collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state on April 12.

The governor expressed unhappiness over what he called “unapproved extension into the water” in the area.

According to Sanwo-Olu, there are several extensions that have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, adding that “these are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions.”

“They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have the responsibility for building approvals and the rest of these.

“From what I have been told, all of the four buildings at the back have never even applied for approvals.

“The legality is real and so that is why we are going round other properties in Banana Island,” he said while speaking with journalists.

The governor who described the activities of developers in the area as reckless, said the state government will make a strong point in Banana Island, adding that officials found culpable would be sanctioned.

“Excuses have been given that they don’t have access and this is not acceptable. This is total recklessness of all of the developers and we will make a strong point out of this place and all around Banana Island and in other developments that we have.

“The officers that will also be similarly found culpable will also be sanctioned, if any,” he added.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr.Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, on Thursday, inaugurated a 7-man technical committee to probe the collapse of the seven -storey building.

Sanwo-Olu informed that the seven-man technical committee has been given two weeks to independently ascertain what went wrong.

“So they should finish their work maybe towards the end of next week or thereafter.

“And so, this will also further strengthen our hand to be able to also come up with a robust work plan that we can enforce going forward,” the governor said.