Sanwo-Olu Reimposes Ban On Okada In Lagos

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
Governor Sanwo-Olu Bans Okada and keke in Lagos State

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has again banned the operation of commercial motorcycles popularly called okada, in six local government areas of the state.

This comes days after okada riders allegedly attacked and killed a sound engineer with Legacy Band, Sunday David Imoh, over an argument on N100 fare.

Sanwo-Olu while speaking with all DPOs and Area Commanders in the state said the enforcement will take effect from June 1, 2022.

However, this is not the first time Lagos State is announcing a ban on Okada operators.

In February 2020, the governor directed security personnel to clamp down on Okada riders but the directive was not well implemented as they returned to the streets.

