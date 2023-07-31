Sanwo-Olu Slashes BRT, Yellow Buses Fares By 50%, 25%

As part of measures to reduce the impact of petrol subsidy removal, Lagos State Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, slashed transport fare on all Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), routes by 50 per cent beginning from Wednesday, August 2.
Sanwo-Olu who made the announcement while addressing journalists at the State House, Ikeja, after a meeting with security agencies, said that yellow buses, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ will follow suit with a reduction of 25 per cent in fare on all routes.
Details shortly…