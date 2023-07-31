Sanwo-Olu Slashes BRT, Yellow Buses Fares By 50%, 25%

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As part of measures to reduce the impact of petrol subsidy removal, Lagos State Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, slashed transport fare on all Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), routes by 50 per cent beginning from Wednesday, August 2.

Sanwo-Olu who made the announcement while addressing journalists at the State House, Ikeja, after a meeting with security agencies, said that yellow buses, popularly known as ‘Danfo’ will follow suit with a reduction of 25 per cent in fare on all routes.

