Sanwo-Olu Slashes Lagos Transport Fares By 50% To Cushion Effects Of Naira, Petrol Scarcity

As Nigerians continue to go through excruciating pains caused by the Naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and petrol scarcity, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has slashed fare on all of the state transport system by 50 percent for the next one week.

The 50 percent discount is Intended to cushion the effects the current scarcity are having on the residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing Lagosians on the scarcity of Naira and petrol, at Lagos House, Marina.

“For us to further cushion the effects of what our citizens are currently facing, I have directed immediately that from tomorrow (Thursday) on all our Lagos-bus run system – all our BRTbuses, on all our LARide taxis, all our ferry boats, and all our LASTMA buses, and small buses that we have in the state, that they should be carrying passengers at 50 percent of the current fare. This will continue to happen using their Cowry cards. And we want to further make Cowry cards available to all willing citizens. We have over 3 million Cowry cards that are out there that are being used,” the Governor said.

The State Government is also to begin the distribution of food items to vulnerable residents. Sanwo-Olu announced the setting up of Food Banks across the State using different methods of distribution.

According to the Governor, the State Government has agreed to give protection to Filling Stations that are willing to sell fuel to Lagosians on a 24-Hour basis, adding that this will make fuel more available to Lagosians.

He lauded the Supreme Court ruling of Wednesday stopping the February 10 deadline by the CBN for the validity of N1,000, N500 and N200 old naira notes.

The apex court gave the order on Wednesday in an exparte motion filed by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara States who had asked the Court to restrain the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline.