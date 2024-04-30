Sanwo-Olu Spent N1bn On Helicopter Charter In One Month – Rhodes-Vivour Alleges

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has alleged that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu spent over a billion Naira on helicopter service in one month.

He said on Tuesday that in April 2022, the governor spent N1,039,875,000 on helicopter charter service, while N512,000,000 was spent on the same service in July and August 2023.

“In April 2022 alone, the Lagos state government spent N1,039,875,000 on helicopter charter service for Mr. Governor’s Regular Traveling. In July and August 2023, it spent N512,000,000 on the same helicopters,” Rhodes-Vivour said in a post shared via his verified X handle.

He queried why the state should be spending almost N2bn in three months on helicopter charter service for the governor when some places in the state lack portable water.

Rhodes-Vivour stated that his government would use drones, as opposed to helicopters for project supervision, to save the state’s resources.

According to him, N1.2bn can pay 1,000 teachers N100,000 monthly for a year.

“Should Lagos be spending close to N2 billion in just three months transporting the Governor in a Private Helicopter when most parts of his primary constituency in Lagos Island do not have portable water running from their taps?,” he queried.

“A Rhodes-Vivour government will use Drones, as opposed to helicopters for project supervisions. This will save the state funds that will be put towards human capital development.

“E.g. With N1.2 billion, we can pay 1,000 teachers N100,000/month for a year. This will bring us closer to our goal of achieving the best public primary and secondary school education system in the country.

“A Rhodes-Vivour government will not pay for officials to travel on private Jets. Any official that intends to fly private will pay privately,” Rhodes-Vivour added.