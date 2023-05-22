Sanwo-Olu To Commission Three Housing Estates On Thursday

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday commissioned three housing estates, located in Gbagada, Odo-Onosa Ayandelu and Agbowa, areas of the state.

The estates include Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada, LagosHoms Odo Onosa/Odo-Ayandelu, and Resettlement Scheme in Agbowa.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this at a Press Briefing held in Alausa.

According to Akinderu-Fatai, Ndubuisi Kanu Estate in Gbagada comprises 72 home units with 48 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments, adding that the housing project was initiated by Sanwo-Olu’s administration to provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis.

“The Gated-Estate is made up of six blocks of residences on 9.41 Hectares of Land sited at Gbagada in Kosofe Local Government Area. It is a beautifully landscaped estate that has several infrastructures including well-connected roads with drains, car park areas, two 100 KVA Generators for sewage and water services, external electrification made up of three (two 500 KVA and one 100 KVA) transformers, water tanks, sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 69m3 per day, a Mini Mart and community hall,” he said.

LagosHoms Odo Onosa/Odo-Ayandelu on the other hand, covers an area of 8.22 hectares of land and located along Agbowa-Sagamu Road, Agbowa, comprises 660 homes in 70 Blocks of four dwelling types.

It has Eight Blocks of One-Bedroom Flats (192 Units); 21 Blocks of Two-Bedroom Flats (252 Units); 26 Blocks of Three-Bedroom Flats (156 Units) and 15 Blocks of Three-Bedroom Flats (60 Units).

“The scheme also has other infrastructures which include Roads and Drainage network, car parks, external electrification, water reticulation and sewage treatment plant among others”, the Commissioner noted.

For the Resettlement Scheme in Agbowa, Akinderu-Fatai explained that it is located on the same axis as Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu.

The estate has 144 Units for displaced people, four Blocks of Two-Bedroom (48 Units) and four Blocks of One-Bedroom (96 Units) on 8.8 square metres.

Other complementary infrastructure in the estate includes water reticulation, gatehouses, electricity transformers, car parks, access roads, and external drains.

Lagos has housing deficit of over 3 million. With a population of about 23 million, household size at 4.9 people, the state needs about 4.69 million units of houses to meet its population demand.