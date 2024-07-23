Sanwo-Olu To Host Over 200 Investors In Lagos

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Wednesday host over 200 local and international investors at the Pre-Summit Investors’ Roundtable in anticipation of the third Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 3.0).

The event, scheduled to be held in Victoria Island, will feature investment presentations, a question and answer session, interactive sessions, roundtable discussions and deal rooms for prospective investors ready to sign Memorandum of Understanding and partnership agreements with the state government.

Tagged “Opportunity Made in Lagos”, the event is aimed at highlighting investable projects in Lagos, particularly in health, art, culture, creative economy, technology, agriculture, infrastructure, transportation, and telecommunications sectors.

Speaking ahead of the roundtable, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade & Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said, “By showcasing ongoing investment opportunities and fostering partnerships, the Pre-Summit Investor Roundtable will contribute to the overall success of Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 3.0) and support Lagos State’s vision of becoming a vibrant hub for social impact investment in Africa.”

According to her, the event, among other things, is aimed at showcasing the ‘Invest in Lagos’ brand by positioning the state as a prime destination for foreign direct investment, local investors, the diplomatic community, and the diaspora, as well as highlighting existing investable ongoing projects within the state.

She also stated that the event would be used to highlight the comparative advantages and potential investment opportunities in the state, including the Lekki-Epe International Airport, the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Lagos Blue Rail Phase V, Omu Creek, Lagos Food Systems Hub, and the KITE Programme.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the Investors’ Roundtable is dedicated to prospective investors who are ready to make investment decisions right away.

“We have done many conferences and workshops, but this is the moment of decision for discerning investors and this event has been specially curated for them,” he said.

The event will bring together diverse groups of investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore investment possibilities in crucial areas of the state economy.