Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Slams Tunde Ednut Over Claim Gov Purchased Grave In Advance At Ikoyi Cemetery

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has berated media personality, Tunde Ednut, over a post claiming that the governor has purchased a burial place for himself at Ikoyi cemetery.

Ednut in the post shared on his Instagram handle had asked his followers what they think.

Advertisement

The post reads: “What do you guys think? Is this a good idea?

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu may have secured a place for his final rest, where he will be buried after his de@th.

“Even though the governor is less than 60 years, he is already thinking of the future and has acquired a buri@l place for himself at the Ikoyi Cemetery.

“Peace Ighodalo, a certified environmental scientist and even manager stumbled on an empty vault at the Ikoyi cemetery when she went there for a burial.

Advertisement

“The vault has the inscription “Sanwi-Olu Empty Vault.”

But reacting to the post, Akosile described it as the height of irresponsibility.

He said that Ednut needs to be taught how to be a responsible media practitioner.

Akosile called on the Instagram celebrity to do the honourable thing by removing the Governor’s photograph from his post.

“This is the height of irresponsibility! This character @Mazitundednut needs to schooled on how to be responsible as a media practitioner, journalist or an influencer that he is, although he tries to deflect whenever they call him social media influencer. How on earth can he, in his warped mind think that any “Sanwo-Olu” you see is unquestionably Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State?,” Akosile asked rhetorically in a post shared on his X handle.

Advertisement

“@Mazitundednut should do the honourable thing by removing the Governor’s photograph from his post. Not every Sanwo-Olu is Governor of Lagos State. Using the Governor’s photograph here is nothing short of irresponsible.”