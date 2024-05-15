Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Of Staff Dies At 55

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gboyega Soyannwo, the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has died.

He died on Wednesday at the age of 55 after a brief illness.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

“With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

“Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

“Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family,” the commissioner said in a statement.

According to Omotoso, the death of the Deputy Chief of Staff was announced by Sanwo-Olu at an Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” the governor was quoted as saying while breaking the news to the council.

“After a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, Mr. Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

“The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children. May his soul rest in peace,” Omotoso added.

In a statement on his social media handles, the governor described the late Deputy Chief of Staff as a brother, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in the collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

He said: “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure and I’m deeply affected by this news.

“Gboyega was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

“His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande and their children during this difficult time.

“I trust that God Almighty will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for this present mourning and a garment of praise for this present spirit of heaviness.

“Good night Gboyega my ally. Good night Gboyega, my brother. Rest in peace with your Maker.”

Soyannwo who served during the first term of Sanwo-Olu was re-appointed in the same capacity in June last year.