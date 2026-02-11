Sanwo-Olu’s N100m Donation Brings Relief To Military Widows, Disabled Veterans

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Widows of Military Fallen Heroes Association (MFHA) and the Military Widows Association (MIWA) have commended the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council, for distributing food items and financial support donated by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to veterans and their families.

The beneficiaries, including physically challenged and elderly ex-servicemen, also praised the Lagos Legion Council Chairman, Mr Akeem Wolimoh, for ensuring transparency and inclusiveness in the distribution process.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos, the widows said the support would ease the burden of feeding, school fees and other household expenses.

Sanwo-Olu, the Grand Patron of the Lagos Legion Council, recently donated 500 bags of 25kg rice and N100m to the council to support its activities and welfare programmes.

Mrs Esther Leko, Coordinator of MFHA, described life after the loss of her husband as challenging, particularly in meeting basic family needs.

She, however, expressed gratitude to the legion leadership for the timely intervention.

“I appreciate God for my life and the lives of my fellow widows for the strength and grace He has given to us to take care of our family.

“I also thank God for the chairman, who has been like a fatherly figure to us coupled with his willingness to always assist us,” she said.

Mrs Eno Zamani, Coordinator of MIWA, thanked the legion for accommodating her association, noting that the gesture signalled better days ahead.

“However, what we have experienced so far with the gesture from the legion, I can say that there will be better days ahead,” she said.

Among the beneficiaries was Seaman Azeez Ganui, a physically challenged veteran who received two new batteries for his wheelchair and a bag of rice.

“I was given two new batteries to power my wheelchair and a bag of rice. I thank the chairman for ensuring that these gifts got to us,” Ganui said.

An elderly veteran, Army Warrant Officer Ganui Odunuga, who received N100,000 and a bag of rice, expressed appreciation for the support and prayed for continued wisdom for the Lagos State Government and the legion leadership.

Odunuga was the first Regimental Sergeant Major of the National War College in 1995.

Wolimoh said the Nigerian Legion was established to foster comradeship among veterans and promote unity and mutual support.

He explained that the Lagos Legion Veterans Day, held on Tuesday, was organised to strengthen that bond while addressing the welfare needs of widows and members.

“The governor of Lagos State has been immensely supporting us and we appreciate him for making all these donations for the widows and our veterans possible.

“Apart from the bags of rice and educational materials to assist the children of our members who are still in school.

“We have put up an initiative to ensure that every year, 25 students will be given a certain amount as support funds from the Nigerian Legion every session,” he said.

Wolimoh urged members to sustain harmony and work collectively to strengthen the council’s welfare initiatives.