Sarah Martins Apologises To Lagos Govt Over Roadside Cooking

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has responded to the Lagos State Government’s warning over her recent public cooking activity, saying the moment was an emotional reunion with vulnerable children and not an attempt to break environmental laws.

The response followed a caution by the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who on Saturday warned the actress against cooking on public roads and said she could face arrest and prosecution if she continued the practice.

In an open letter posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, Martins, founder of the Sarah Martins Golden Heart Foundation, clarified that the meal was prepared in a controlled environment and not on the road.

“I would like to respectfully clarify that I did not cook on the walkway or on the main street.

“The meal was prepared in front of the King’s Palace under the supervision of security personnel, and the activity took place very far from the main road, ensuring that it did not obstruct movement or create any public nuisance,” she wrote.

Explaining the motivation behind the act, the actress said it was prompted by her relationship with street children in the area.

“The visit was simply born out of an emotional moment. I had deeply missed the bond I share with the vulnerable street children in that area,” she explained.

“As I occasionally drive past that axis, the children often plead with me to come back and cook with them like I used to. On this particular day, I decided to spend some time with them and prepare a meal, purely to reconnect and create memories with the kids who have always shown me genuine love,” she added.

Martins also apologised to the state government for any perceived wrongdoing.

“My brief return to that location was never intended to create any form of public nuisance, but simply to share a heartfelt moment with children who have continued to ask for my presence.

“However, if my actions were perceived as inappropriate in any way, I sincerely apologize. I hold the laws and environmental standards of Lagos State in the highest regard.

“Going forward, I will ensure that all cooking activities are carried out strictly within the charity kitchen provided for the foundation.”

In her response, the actress expressed gratitude to Seyi Tinubu, noting that his donation of a charity kitchen was meant to ensure her feeding programmes are conducted in a proper and organised environment.

According to reports, Martins was arrested in October 2025 by officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline while cooking on a road median in Lekki, during which her equipment was seized.

The Lagos State Government later defended the operation, with Wahab stating that the actress had engaged in unauthorised activities on public infrastructure in violation of environmental and sanitation regulations.

While Martins had previously claimed to have received N20 million from Tinubu’s office, Tinubu reportedly denied making the donation personally, explaining that some friends had raised funds to help her secure a proper space for her charity work, while stressing that he did not support any act that violated Lagos State laws.