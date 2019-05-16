Advertisement

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Godwin Emefiele for his return as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), urging him to use his second tenure to improve the economy.

“On behalf of the senate, let me congratulate the governor of the central bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele on the renewal of his appointment.

“We wish him a useful tenure and may he use this opportunity to continue to provide support to ensure that the economy of our country continues to improve and address the important area of ensuring microeconomic stability,” he said.

The Senate on Thursday, May 16, confirmed Godwin Emefiele second term as the CBN governor which will last for five years.

The confirmation came after the Senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions on Wednesday dismissed the N500 billion corruption allegations against him and other officials of the apex bank.

The screening followed his re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term last week.

The letter for his re-appointment was sent to the Senate last Wednesday and read during plenary on Thursday.

However, presenting the committee’s report on Thursday, the chairman Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara-PDP), expressed satisfaction with Emefiele’s first tenure as the CBN governor.

Ibrahim said “That the nominee understands the diverse economy of the country and has displayed profound knowledge of the continuous existence of our economy stability.

“That the nominee has performed credibly in his first tenure which resulted to the exit of the nation out of economic recession.”

Mr Emefiele was appointed the governor of the apex bank in 2014 and his tenure extension makes him the first governor to return for a second term since 1999.