Saraki In Fresh Trouble With EFCC, Detained For Alleged Theft, Money Laundering  

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reportedly been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former Kwara State governor is being held for alleged theft and money laundering.

Saraki would be grilled over funds allegedly looted and laundered from the Kwara State Government’s coffers between 2003 and 2011 when he was governor of the state, reports Premium Times.

The former presidential aspirant would answer questions on how he allegedly used a “network of cronies and proxy companies” to siphon funds belonging to Kwara State, reports the newspaper.

“The suspected proxies, who executed purported contracts for Kwara State under Mr Saraki, allegedly made returns, for many years, to the former governor, forming an organised a network of dirty money flow.

“The funds involved were huge, running into hundreds of millions in naira and hundreds of thousands in foreign currencies at various times,” the report quoted sources to have said.

Efforts by THE WHISTLER to get the EFCC’s comment on the development proved abortive as the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, rejected several calls put across to his phone.

It would be recalled that Saraki had faced allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets between 2015 and 2018 by the EFCC, but was acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.