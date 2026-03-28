Saraki, Lamido To Attend PDP Wike Faction Convention

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…Makinde Camp Stays Away

A former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and a former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, are among the party leaders expected to attend a national convention being organised by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The faction, aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will be holding the convention in Abuja on Sunday.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, said, Saraki and Lamido have confirmed their attendance at the convention.

Mohammed, at a media briefing on Saturday, assured that the exercise will be credible, transparent and peaceful.

The PDP factional spokesman

described the gathering as a “defining moment” in the party’s history, reaffirming its commitment to democratic ideals, due process and the will of its members.

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Answering questions on the appeal filed at the Supreme Court by the rival faction seeking to validate its November convention, Mohammed said his camp was not aware of such appeal.

“We are not aware of any such appeal at the Supreme Court and there is no court order restraining us from conducting the national convention,” Mohammed said.

The spokesman said the faction’s National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) had concluded all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and successful convention.

He added that the process would be inclusive and reflective of the aspirations of members nationwide, even as the rival faction has distanced itself from the exercise.

“The convention will be conducted in full compliance with the party’s constitution and relevant laws, underscoring the PDP’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria,” he added.

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The faction urged members to remain calm amid ongoing tensions, warning against attempts by individuals to disrupt the process.

Mohammed however, reiterated the faction’s openness to reconciliation, stressing that unity remains central to the PDP’s progress.

He called on delegates, stakeholders and observers to maintain order and uphold discipline throughout the exercise, emphasising that the success of the convention depends on collective responsibility.

Reaffirming its position on national issues, the faction said it remains a credible platform for good governance, national development and the protection of democratic values.

The rival faction, aligned with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Thursday that it has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to revalidate its voided Ibadan convention.

Addressing journalists after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the faction’s National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki SAN, said his camp was not aware of the national convention being planned by the Wike camp.