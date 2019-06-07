The outgoing President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has reacted to Thursday’s shutdown of DAAR Communications Plc’s television station, AIT and Raypower F.M, by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

NBC’s Director-General, Modibbo Kawu, had announced at a press briefing yesterday that the Commission suspended the DAAR Communications’ operating license for violating provisions of the NBC Act Cap N11 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

AIT and Raypower consequently went off-air after their operating license was suspended by the broadcast regulator.

Reacting to the development on Friday night, Saraki noted that the Senate had received DAAR Communications’ complaint on the planned shutdown of its TV and radio stations on Thursday, but that the Senate was unable to act on the matter because the 8th upper chamber held its valedictory session yesterday.

Saraki posted on his verified Facebook page: “Yesterday, the management and the workers of AIT and DAAR Communications came to the National Assembly to air out their concerns over the purported moves to clamp down on their stations.

“As yesterday was the Valedictory session of the 8th Senate, we could not take action on the matter immediately and to our surprise, the premises of the broadcast station were immediately closed by the NBC.

“Regulators though necessary, must know that all such actions that give the impression of the endangering of the freedom of the press or freedom of speech cast our nation in a bad light. Such issues need to be handled in a better manner,”

Saraki urged the NBC to comply with a court order that was issued on Friday asking the NBC to restore DAAR Communications operating license.

He said, “Moving forward, the NBC needs to comply with the Court Order. Additionally, we must understand that this is not only about AIT, this is about Nigeria and one of its stations that is not only viewed within the country, but outside the country as well.

“The NBC should find a better way to resolve the issue, even after adhering to the ruling of the court. We must be seen to be a nation that adheres strictly to the rule of law.”