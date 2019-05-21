Saraki Reacts To New NASS Guidelines For Journalists

Senate President Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the controversy over the new guidelines for accreditation of media organisations and journalists covering the National Assembly (NASS).

The new rule which is to take effect from June 11, 2019, when the ninth National Assembly will be inaugurated, was conveyed in a press statement signed by Agada Emmanuel, Director of Information.

Saraki, reacting through his Special Assistant on new media, Olu Onemola, exempted himself from the decision making that led to the guidelines.

Advertisement

He further promised to investigate the new guidelines, while stating that he remains committed to the freedom of the press.

“The attention of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has just been drawn to a story that is circulating on social media about the National Assembly issuing new guidelines to journalists.

“These alleged guidelines have not emanated from either the Senate President or the Speaker, and will be promptly investigated.

Advertisement

“The public should note that the 8th National Assembly has been committed to the freedom of the press as exemplified by its work to bring governance closer to the people through live streams and live tweets.

“This is because the leadership of the 8th National Assembly believes strongly in the freedom of the press and in carrying the Nigerian public along. Hence, the Senate President and all his colleagues will continue to work to ensure that these freedoms remain unhindered,” Mr Onemola said.