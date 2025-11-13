Saraki Seeks Cancellation Of PDP Convention, Says It’s ‘Wasteful Exercise’

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called for the immediate cancelation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, from November 15-16.

Saraki made the call in Abuja on Thursday after a meeting with Alhaji Hassan Adamu-led reconciliation committee, which was set up by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) a few days ago.

According to the former Senate President, the conflicting court restraining orders and controversies surrounding the convention might render it a “wasted exercise,” warning that the outcome of the convention could be voided.

Posting on his X handle, Saraki stated, “As it stands, there is no assurance that the conduct and outcome of the convention will stand,” stressing that political matters can hardly be resolved through the courts.

“The affairs of political parties are best settled amicably with all sides at the table. Legal battles will only continue to cause friction,” he added.

The former Kwara governor called for a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the PDP at the national level, pending the resolution of the festering leadership crises tearing the party apart.

“As a responsible leader, I cannot support any action that may jeopardise the aspirations of party members or undermine internal cohesion,” Saraki said.

He warned that any politician aspiring to contest election on the platform of the PDP risked getting stranded, as he urged the BoT to initiate moves towards raising a caretaker committee.

“My advice to the BoT team is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a caretaker committee within the next two days.

“This is the path to true reconciliation and stability of the party. It will also reassure members who wish to contest elections under the PDP platform,” he said.

Dr Saraki, who chairs a standing reconciliation committee of the PDP observed that the party has not known peace in a long time, despite past reconciliatory efforts by stakeholders, including himself.

According to him, going ahead with the convention, as stated by the organisers, could only deepen the current crises and cause further divisions.

“In the present circumstance, no serious politician with electoral ambition will seek to contest on the platform of the PDP, not knowing whether his or her nomination will be valid or declared null and void.

“It is clear that going ahead with the national convention in Ibadan on 15-16 November 2025 will only serve to further fuel the present crisis.

“Therefore, going ahead with the convention as scheduled is a waste of effort. It does not have my support.”

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the PDP leadership had vowed to proceed with the convention, regardless of two separate orders of the Federal High Court restraining the party from holding the exercise.