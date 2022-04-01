Saraki Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria During Ramadan

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr Bukola Saraki, has called on Muslims to pray for Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan fasting.

The former governor of Kwara State congratulated all Muslims for witnessing the commencement of this year’s fasting and urged the faithful to solicit prayers for positive divine interventions in the affairs of the country.

A statement issued on Friday evening by the Head of Media Office for Saraki, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, said between the last Ramadan and now, series of events had happened that shook the world, including the continued existence of cases of COVID-19 which had in the past affected several aspects of religious rites.

The statement quoted Saraki as saying that it “is important that Muslims in Nigeria dedicate more time to pray for our dear country in this holy month.

“We should pray for Allah’s intervention as the entire country is suffering from security and economic crises. We should also be ready to play a key role in finding new directions toward fixing our country.”

Saraki enjoined all Muslims to imbibe the essence of fasting which is for the privileged ones to deny themselves so as to experience the sense of hunger and deprivation that the less privileged in the society go through regularly.

He added that the privileged ones should therefore be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“Our society will be better if we all work to protect the needy and the weak ones among us,” he said.