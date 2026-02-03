Saraki’s Delegation Visits Kwara Bandit Victims, Delivers Financial Assistance

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Senate President and two-time Governor of Kwara State, Dr Bukola Saraki, has sent a high-powered delegation to communities affected by bandit attacks in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara South Senatorial District.

The delegation, drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, was sent to sympathise with victims and traditional rulers.

They visited 19 communities that have experienced repeated violent attacks by suspected bandits, many of which have been partly deserted following the security challenges.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the leader of the delegation and Kwara PDP State Treasurer, Reverend COS Fawenu.

According to the statement, the visit was part of the fourth phase of interventions initiated by Saraki since 2025 to support communities affected by insecurity across Kwara North and South.

The delegation interacted with residents and traditional rulers in both graded and non-graded communities to assess their living conditions and offer words of comfort.

Among the communities visited were Agbeku, Bayagan-Ile, Afin-Ileere, Sagbe, Labaka Oja, Oroago, Adanla, Owa Kajola, Oreke Oke-Igbo, Oreke, Alabe, Bankole, Budo-Idowu, Ologomo, Ganmu Alheri-Ilere, Aiyetoro, Alabe Idera and Oloruntele.

The delegation’s first stop was the palace of the Oba of Agbeku, His Royal Highness, Oba Abdulazeez Adeshina (Oba Idera II), where condolences were extended over repeated bandit invasions that reportedly led to the loss of lives and displacement of residents.

Fawenu explained that Saraki would have personally led the delegation but chose not to, to avoid political misinterpretation of the gesture.

Through the delegation, Saraki commended the monarch for remaining in the community despite security threats, offered prayers for lasting peace, and provided financial assistance to support recovery efforts.

In his response, Oba Adeshina thanked Saraki for the gesture, noting that the former governor had shown concern for the community throughout his tenure. He also offered prayers for Saraki and the PDP.

The delegation also visited the family of the Oniwo of Afin community, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, who was abducted alongside his son, Olaolu, a serving National Youth Service Corps member, during an attack on the palace on December 31, 2025.

The Queen was also said to have sustained a gunshot injury during the incident.

During the visit, Fawenu thanked God for the safe return of Olaolu and the steady recovery of the Queen, while conveying Saraki’s prayers for the safe and speedy release of the abducted monarch.

Saraki also provided financial support to the royal family to assist them during the recovery period.

Responding on behalf of the family, a cleric, Rev Samuel Ajayi of ECWA Church, Idofian, described Saraki’s gesture as evidence of leadership beyond political office.

“This is a demonstration of a leader with a human face, whose compassion transcends political power,” he said.

At Bayagan-Ile in Omupo District, the delegation celebrated with residents and the royal family the release of Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile, Oba Kamiludeen Salami, who had been held for 25 days.

The delegation commended the monarch’s resilience and presented a cash donation to support community recovery.

In his response, Oba Salami thanked Saraki for the gesture, described it as unprecedented, and recounted his ordeal, expressing gratitude to God for his safe return.

Similar visits were paid to other affected communities, where baales and community heads expressed appreciation for the intervention and prayed for Saraki and his family.

Other members of the delegation included Dr W.W. Memudu, PDP Chairman in Ifelodun Local Government; Wasiu Odewale, former Commissioner; Elder Wale Olawomo, former PDP chairmanship candidate; Alhaji Abdulrasaq Zubairu, immediate-past PDP chairman in Ifelodun; Mr Segun Adwuyi, a youth stakeholder; and Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the Kwara PDP State Publicity Secretary.