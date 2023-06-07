‘Satan Took Over’ — Aregbesola Begs Oyetola For Forgiveness Months After Successor Lost Re-election

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has pleaded with his successor, the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, to forgive him for any pain he may have caused him (Oyetola).

Aregbesola has been at loggerhead with Oyetola, who served as his Chief of Staff before becoming governor, vowing that he will work against his reelection bid because he reversed his policies.

After losing to Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2022, Oyetola accused Aregbesola of teaming up with Adeleke of the then opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the election.

Aregbesola arrived Osogbo, the capital of Osun State from Abuja where he served in the cabinet of former President Buhari on Wednesday.

He visited the palace of Owa Obokun, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran and Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, before addressing his supporters at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park via Old Garage.

While addressing his supporters in Yoruba language, he said, “I have not returned to Osun because of animosity or acrimony but reconciliation of our party, APC. I have come here today to beg for forgiveness from anybody who is offended towards me. The reason why people are applauding me over my successes in Osun today was because of the great work I did when I was in government and those who turned themselves into enemies today, we worked together.

“I thank God who showcased me from Lagos through the help of President Bola Tinubu, he is the architect of my success. I spent 8 years as commissioner in Lagos. In 2004, we had a meeting in Badagry where we talked about how we will take over our states from the opposition party. President Tinubu and other Yoruba elders directed me to come and take over Osun State from the opposition.

“With the help of God and the support of Asiwaju, I was able to excel as a Governor for 8 years even though it was not easy with the help of those that turned to my enemy for four years.”

He added that, “In 2019, after the Supreme Court judgment, I came to this venue with the person I handed over power to. I counseled that I have played my own part and handed over to the person I loved. But I said, the person must do it right by ensuring unity within the party. If that is done I will now be the godfather. But unfortunately, Satan took over them in interpreting what I said. I never begged for anything from them when he was in power.

“I am saying it today and I am begging for forgiveness. After this, we are not going to beg anybody again. We didn’t offend anyone and we don’t believe anyone offended us but it’s possible that they believe we offended them, that’s why we are apologising to them.“