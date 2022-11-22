Saudi Arabia Declares Public Holiday After Victory Over Argentina

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Saudi Arabia has declared public holiday after defeating Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup.

The Arab nations said Wednesday will be a public holiday.

King Salman announced a snap public holiday for workers in the public and private sectors.

Students in the kingdom will also enjoy the break.

Argentina were running 36 matches unbeaten before the upset.

Saudi Arabia only won three World Cup matches in its history before defeating the South American champions.

Messi scored Argentina’s goal after a penalty was awarded.

Saleh al-Shehri and Salem al-DawsarI scored to give Saudi Arabia the lead.

They are leading Group C with three points while Poland and Mexico are on one point each. Argentina are at the bottom of the group.