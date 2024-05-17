Saudi Arabia Makes Waves With First-Ever Swimsuit Fashion Show

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Saudi Arabia hosted its first-ever fashion show featuring swimsuit models on Friday.

The poolside event, held during the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, showcased the summer beachwear collection by Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal. The collection primarily featured one-piece suits in shades of red, beige, and blue, with models sporting exposed shoulders and some with partially visible midriffs.

“It’s true that this country is very conservative but we tried to show elegant swimsuits which represent the Arab world,” Qanzal told newsmen.

The designer expressed her honor at being part of such a historic event, “When we came here, we understood that a swimsuit fashion show in Saudi Arabia is a historic moment, because it is the first time to have such event.”

The Red Sea Fashion Week itself is part of the ambitious Red Sea Global project, a cornerstone of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic and social reform plan. This program, championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to modernize Saudi Arabia and diversify its economy beyond oil dependence.