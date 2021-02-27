Saudi Arabia Rejects U.S. Report On Murder Of Journalist, Says It Contains Inaccurate Information, Conclusions

The Saudi Arabian Government has reacted to the visa restrictions imposed by the United States Government on 76 nationals whom it believed played a role in the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Friday, decried the US’ perception of Khashoggi’s death, saying it was inconsistent with reality.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has followed the report submitted to the United States’ Congress regarding the heinous murder of Saudi citizen Jamat Khashoggi.

“The Ministry notes that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions.

“The Ministry reiterates what was previously announced by the relevant authorities in the Kingdom, that this was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values,” it stated.

It further said that the U.S. action was a surprise because it had already prosecuted those allegedly involved in the crime.

“This crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed.

“The relevant authorities in the Kingdom took all possible measures within our legal system to ensure that these individuals were properly investigated, and to ensure that justice was served. The concerned individuals were convicted and sentenced by the courts in the Kingdom, and these sentences were welcomed by the family of Jamal Khashoggi, may he Rest In Peace,” it added.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that President Joe Biden had said that the U.S would not fail to defend human rights because of its diplomatic ties with Saudi.

But the Saudi foreign ministry said that the visa ban was totally unacceptable to it, stressing that the U.S. must not forget their historical partnership over the years.

“The Kingdom rejects any measure that infringes upon its leadership, sovereignty, and the independence of its judicial system.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America is a robust and enduring partnership.

“This partnership has thrived for nearly eight decades on the basis of mutual respect, and the institutions in both countries have worked diligently to deepen these ties in all aspects, through increased cooperation and consultations to bolster security and stability in the region and the world. We look forward to maintaining the enduring foundations that have shaped the framework of the resilient strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the United States.,” it stated.