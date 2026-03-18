Saudi Arabia Sets Friday For Eid Al-Fitr

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Saudi Arabian authorities have fixed Friday, March 20, 2026, for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr after the Shawwal crescent was not sighted.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via the HaraminInfo social media platforms, which confirmed that the new moon was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom.

“The crescent moon has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Friday, 20th March 2026,” the statement read.

With the development, the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days, making Thursday the final day of fasting for Muslims in the Kingdom.

The platform also offered prayers for the faithful, urging Muslims to make the most of the remaining moments of Ramadan and asking for the acceptance of their acts of worship.

Eid-el-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide.