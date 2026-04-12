Saudi Arabia Summons Iraq’s Ambassador Over Drones Launched From Territory

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Saudi Arabia summoned Iraq’s ambassador to Riyadh on Sunday in a significant diplomatic move, holding Baghdad responsible for ongoing drone threats and attacks against the Kingdom and other Gulf states launched from within Iraqi territory.

The Saudi foreign ministry announced it had summoned Iraq’s ambassador, saying it had “emphasised the importance of Iraq dealing responsibly with these threats and attacks.”

Saudi Arabia accused armed groups of launching drones from Iraqi territory towards the kingdom and other Gulf states, raising formal concerns through the diplomatic channel.

The summons signals growing Saudi frustration with Baghdad’s inability or unwillingness to rein in Iran-aligned militia groups operating on its soil that have increasingly targeted Gulf infrastructure amid the wider U.S.-Iran war.

The development fits into a rapidly deteriorating regional picture.

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Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry confirmed that its east-west oil pipeline and other energy infrastructure damaged by earlier attacks have now been restored and have regained operational capacity.

The episode underscores how the conflict ignited by the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February has spread far beyond Iran’s borders, drawing Gulf neighbours into an increasingly dangerous regional confrontation.

Iraq occupies a uniquely difficult position in this crisis , it hosts both U.S. military forces and powerful Iran-backed armed factions such as Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, which operate with significant autonomy and have long targeted American and Gulf assets from Iraqi soil.

Baghdad’s government has repeatedly found itself caught between its constitutional obligations and the political reality of powerful armed groups it cannot fully control.

The Saudi summons of Iraq’s envoy is among the strongest diplomatic signals Riyadh has sent Baghdad in recent memory and is likely to add further pressure on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani’s government to take concrete action against the militia networks responsible for the drone launches.