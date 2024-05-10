Saudi Arabia To Assist Nigeria Boost Food Production

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a bid to improve the bilateral relationship between both countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed readiness to partner with the Nigerian government to increase food production, among others.

Saudi Arabia Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Engr. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Alfadley and his delegation revealed this during a visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Abubakar Kyari in Abuja.

Advertisement

Abdulmoshen assured that his country would invest in the sector and target the Nigerian market, adding that both countries’ private sectors would explore further opportunities.

He said, “We do believe that Nigeria has some comparative advantages and the need to invest wisely in the agriculture, and food sector, whereby we will be targeting the Nigerian market’’.

Members of the Saudi Delegation during the courtesy visit.

Lauding the federal government’s position on food security and production, Kyari pointed out that food security as well as agriculture is a priority item on the agenda of the incumbent administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

Advertisement

He said, “We have watched with keen interest the widely applauded reforms being undertaken by His Royal Highness, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, ably assisted by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The social and economic dimensions of these far-reaching reforms are truly pleasing to the friends of the kingdom across the globe”.

Kyari noted that the two countries have very strong and healthy bilateral relationships that dates back several centuries on account of the common ties between our people, particularly in culture and religion.

Recall in November 2023, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud hosted a Nigerian delegation comprising Kyari, the Ministry of Budget, Planning and Economic Development and their Excellences, the Executive Governors of Bauchi Katsina and Niger States.