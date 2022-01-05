Saudi Arabia University Announces Full Scholarship For Prospective MSc Students From Nigeria, Others

A Saudi-Arabia based tertiary institution, Qassim University is offering a full funded scholarships for Master of Science (MSc) graduates from Nigeria and other countries.

The core area of study is computer-related.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs disclosed this on Wednesday.

The council described the announcement as a great chance for Nigerian students who desire to further their studies.

“Here is a great chance for prospective students around the world to get a fully funded scholarship for studying a master degree (MSc) in Computer Science, Information Technology and Computer Engineering at the College of Computer at Qassim University,” the council stated on its Facebook page.

According to the details on the flier, scholarship benefits include monthly stipend, free accommodation, tuition fees, and a round trip ticket per year.

Part of the requirement for consideration is that applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3 out of 5 or equivalent and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Computer Engineering or a relative degree.

The institution fixed January 31 as deadline for applications.

The university was established based on the directives of the Saudi government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.