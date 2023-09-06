SCAM ALERT: Police Arrest 10, Warn Nigerians Against Clone Banking Websites

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Nigeria Police have arrested 10 suspects of cybercrime in Abuja while alerting Nigerians of an emerging threat of cloned banking websites targeted at unsuspecting persons.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Wednesday said the new scheme is

aimed at facilitating high-yield investment scams and money laundering.

According to the police, it was in a bid to clamp down on members of the public falling for High-yield Investment Fraud (HYIF) that led to an intelligence-led operation where 10 notorious cybercriminals were arrested.

“This operation spanned from 16th to 20th August 2023 and was in response to the emergence of a new cyber threat characterised by the creation of cloned banking websites to facilitate high-yield investment scams and money laundering.

“The arrested suspects include Nwaonicha Emeka aged 30, Osaretin Oghomwen aged 27, Sunday Aniekan aged 23, Devine Daniel aged 19, Ibrahim Abdulaziz aged 21, Daniel Breba Omamuke aged 23, Muhammed Azimeye aged 29, Aniwen Abraham aged 23, Pasca Obinna aged 27, and Godwin Chinaza aged 26, all male residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“They have all confessed to their various degrees of involvement in these criminal activities and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” police said.

The police noted that efforts are underway to inform and support victims of fraudulent schemes on a global scale.

“Additionally, the fraudulent online platforms involved in these activities have been confiscated.

“Members of the global cyber community are strongly advised to remain vigilant and report any platforms that promise unrealistically high returns on minimal investments or any other forms of cybercrime through the dedicated e-reporting portal at incb.npf.gov.ng,” the police added.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun reaffirmed his commitment to making technological advancements a cornerstone of the fight against crime.

He further urged the National Cybercrime Centre to intensify its collaboration with other agencies and uphold fundamental human rights in the pursuit of reducing cybercrime and cyber-related crimes in the country to the barest minimum.