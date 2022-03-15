Scammers Using My Sickness To Defraud People, Actress Kemi Afolabi Warns Fans

Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi-Adesipe, on Tuesday raised the alarm that some fraudsters are using her image and name to defraud people on Facebook.

The actress said this in a post on her Instagram page.

Afolabi who revealed that she was diagnosed with an incurable disease share screenshots of pictures from the clone Facebook pages.

She further warned fans to beware of impersonators who use her name and image against her consent on Facebook.

She wrote, “It has come to my notice that some malicious individuals are taking advantage of my situation by using my name and image against my consent on Facebook.

“I am Kemi Afolabi/Afolabi Kemi on Facebook. I hereby beckon on all my fans and lovers to disregard and report these impersonators.

“Let’s ensure that unsuspecting individuals do not fall victim to fraud from these impersonators. Thank you.”

The actress had prepared for death after being diagnosed with a certain incurable disease.

The Doctor had told her that she has less than five years to live.