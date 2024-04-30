Scarcity: Normalcy Returns As Fuel Stations Get Supply Of Petroleum Products

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Queues have begun to vanish from filling stations across Nigeria’s major cities after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd intervened in the logistic issues that had breached the supply of premium motor spirit (PMS).

Findings by THE WHISTLER across filling stations in Abuja showed that queues are disappearing and normalcy has returned.

Queues have disappeared from most filling stations across major locations like Kubwa, Central Area, Wuse, Maitama, and Gwarimpa.

Speaking on the development, a top official said, “The fuel stations round shows that the situation is calm. All stations have products and are selling.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday warned against panic buying adding that normalcy would return.

The National Secretary of IPMAN, James Tor said, “If there is no product, then we cannot give out anything. But happily, now, there are products, and the federal government is doing much. yesterday, our national president was explaining to us that the NNPCL has opened up some of their depots so that we can have products supplied and distributed to the public.

“The president (IPMAN) even called me this morning (April, 30, 2024) about the increase in the supply. So, what we are witnessing is just a bridge of what is going on and what is going on.

“But happily enough, I want to announce to the public that there shouldn’t be any panic buying, because when this thing happens, and people start rushing here and there and trying to accumulate the products, that effect will go a long way to affect everybody.

He explained that Nigeria exists in a global system that is influenced by the crisis in the Middle East between the Israelis and Iran.

“All these things if we put them together (impacts the Nigerian market),” Tor said adding “any slightest thing that happens in the world, will affect the supply and distribution of petroleum products”

However, he expressed confidence in the role of the NNPCL in playing in ensuring energy security for Nigerians.

Tor said, “Good enough, an NNPC is ready and has opened up some of the depots so that they will start bringing in our product for distribution. I want to assure you that in any moment from now, you will see that the queues will be going down because they have intensified the supply.

“With what the NNPC is doing, very in a little, few days, you will start seeing the impact of what they are doing because IPMAN is involved.”