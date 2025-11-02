Scholar Seeks Revitalisation Of UNN’s Drug Pilot Production Unit

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A professor of pharmaceutics and biopharmaceuticals at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Obioma Nnamani, has called for the revitalisation of the Drug Pilot Production Unit of the university to promote research and training and also generate revenue for both UNN and Nigeria.

Prof. Nnamani stated this when she delivered an inaugural lecture at the university’s weekend. Speaking on the topic, “Why Size Matters: From Microparticles to Nanoparticles”, Nnamani said the revitalisation of the unit would enable health research and, in turn, promote good health and provide revenue to the university.

She tasked the government to provide ‘adequate funds to support research in universities for the development of drug analysis and quality control methods for use in checking the menace of fake and counterfeit drugs in the country’. She condemned faking and counterfeiting drugs and noted that the practice was contributing to the failing health standards in the country.

Prof. Nnamani also encouraged the government to set up a tax mechanism dedicated to supporting professional training in Nigerian universities. She said the measure would reduce the gap between the industry, which she put at 10 per cent, and academia, which, according to her, stands at 68 per cent.

In her words, “If pharmaceutical companies know that they are being taxed for training and research in pharmacy schools in Nigeria, they will partner with these faculties of pharmacy to develop their drugs and drug products rather than outsourcing all their product development research needs. This is what happens in developed countries. The government should also support the establishment of nanomedicine research centres in universities in Nigeria and interdisciplinary training in nanomedicine.”

She made a case for the conversion of the already existing drugs to nanomedicines to derive the benefit that nanomedicines offer while not losing the benefits ‘we have been enjoying from them’.