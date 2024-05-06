School Resumption Postponed As Measles Outbreak Devastates Adamawa, 42 Dead

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Adamawa State Government has postponed school resumption following a devastating outbreak of measles.

Already, 42 people have been confirmed dead according to Felix Tangwami, who’s the Commissioner for Health and Human Services.

Announcing the decision of the government on Monday, the Adamawa State Post Primary Schools’ Management Board, Yola, in a letter seen by THE WHISTLER, addressed to all principals of senior and junior secondary schools in the state, confirmed the reported outbreak of the measles.

Letter written by Adamawa State post primary schools management board

According to the letter which was signed by Samuel J. Wagereng, Acting Executive Secretary of the board, opening dates for all schools are to be extended till next week to tackle the outbreak.

“I’m directed to inform you that all schools should remain closed till next week Monday 13/5/2024 due to the outbreak of measles across the state. Coordinating Principals should communicate all private schools.

“This information should be taken with all seriousness and urgent,” Wagereng said in the letter.

Meanwhile, speaking with THE WHISTLER via phone call on Monday, Dr Umar G. Pella, Commissioner for Education, Adamawa State noted that the deadline extension is a big step towards tackling the outbreak, looking at how measles is a communicable disease.

Dr Umar Garba Pella, Commissioner of Education, Adamawa

He explained that considering the age grade being ravaged, most of them are young people of school age and so they had to stay at home to avoid spreading the disease further while his office works on tackling the issue.

Pella said: “So what the ministry of education has done is to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that they partner with the Ministry of Healthcare Development Agency.

“They want to embark on a massive vaccination campaign for the children. So they’ve started since last week, our hope is that they’ll be done by the end of the week.

“So, that’s what informed the extension of the resumption date. You know originally, it was supposed to be today, but the kind of feedback we got from the field and the health officers, we realise it will be more convenient for us to extend the date of the resumption to next week Monday 13th.

“So that the children who are mostly students will be vaccinated by then and resume school in a healthy way.”