School Roof Vandalism: Abia Security Operatives Arrest Suspects, Suspend Staff

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The Abia State Homeland Security Agency has apprehended a group of suspected vandals caught in the act of vandalizing the roofing structure of Amuzukwu Primary School.

The suspects were apprehended following a coordinated operation by our operatives and the Amuzukwu Vigilante group.

Their swift response and cooperation led to the successful interception of the suspects.

The apprehended suspects have since been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for thorough investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

The Agency unequivocally condemns all acts of vandalism and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance against the destruction of public infrastructure. Measures are being intensified to safeguard government facilities and maintain public order across the state.

Members of the public are also enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies without delay.

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Similarly, the Agency also announced the suspension of a female staff identified as DDL Tochi Oluebube, over her alleged involvement in the vandalism of government property in Osisioma Local Government Area.

In an official statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Ezinwanne Alili, the management emphasized its strict stance against misconduct and indiscipline among its personnel. According to the statement, the agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any act capable of undermining public trust or damaging government assets.

The officer has been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of a full-scale investigation being conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

Authorities confirmed that the probe will be thorough, transparent, and impartial to ensure accountability and justice.

The agency further stated that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken in line with its established code of conduct once the police investigation is concluded. It reassured residents that no individual found guilty of misconduct would be shielded from consequences.

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Reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property, the agency stressed that actions contrary to its mandate will not be tolerated. It also highlighted its alignment with the vision of the Abia State Government under Governor Alex Otti, which prioritizes law enforcement and public safety.