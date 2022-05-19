Schools Remained Shut In Enugu Despite No Sit-At-Home Order

Most schools in Nsukka, Enugu State, did not open today despite that there was no sit-at-home order.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were observed as sit-at-home in honour of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial in a federal high court of Abuja on alleged jumping of bail, treason and running a proscribed group.

IPOB, which declared Mondays as sit-at-home since last August had since cancelled it, but recurring crimes on Mondays have made residents of South East observe Mondays as sit-at-home.

Simon Ekpa, a renegade director in the IPOB hierarchy, had in a voice message, directed sit-at-home on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite counter-clarifications by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, that Tuesday was not sit-at-home, Ekpa’s order was complied with maximally.

Kanu appeared in court on Wednesday, and his next adjourned date is on 26th of this month.

The closure of school, mainly privately owned, on Thursday was attributed to the voice message of Mr Ekpa.

A pupil, Mitchell Ugo, said, “We were told to keep listening to news to know when next we shall start school. I went to school today, and our security man told us to return home.”

Antonia Eze, a school proprietress, said, “Nobody is ready to gamble with our children’s lives. I told them to remain at home until everything becomes certain.”

A parent, Emenike Ogbodo, said, “The announcement which stated 18th, 19th and 26th made the order seem like from 18th to 26th.

“The fear is the manner these unknown gunmen opetate freely. I read that they killed both in Ebonyi and Enugu on Wednesday. I’ll tell my kids to remain till 27th of this month.”

Although public schools opened, pupils and students were scanty.

At a government primary along Enugu road, Nsukka, a pupil told THE WHISTLER that, “We were few in the class.”