Scores Of Female Students Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Kaduna College

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted scores of female students at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State

It was gathered the that the incident took place in the early hours of Friday.

The State Police Spokesperson, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the attack to journalists said the exact number of students could not be readily ascertained.

He however said the police was working with the army to trail the captors.

