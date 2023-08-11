SDP Governorship Bid Faces Collapse As Zonal, LG Chairmen, Others Defect To APC

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship bid of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Kogi State is facing a serious imminent collapse as top stakeholders are abdonining the party ahead of the governorship election on November 11.

This has brought more woes to the party’s governorship candidate, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who was a close political ally of the state governor, Yahaya Bello until the governorship primary led to their seperation.

Ajaka, who is having a serious running battle with Bello was the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In what appears to be a deliberate act of poaching, the major defectors are moving to the APC, and are being hailed by Bello as “very necessary.”

In less than 24 hours ago, leaders of the SDP in the three senatorial districts and party chairmen in all the 21 local government areas of the state have abandoned the SDP for the APC.

It has led to fears that the SDP may collapse before the November election.

This was after national leaders and top contributors in the state abandoned the party for the APC.

The defectors said they were disastified with the campaign starategy of the SDP governorship candidate.

The defectors also criticised Ajaka of leading an ethnic campaign ahead of the election.

According to one of the defectors, who was the party’s zonal chairman for Kogi East, Suleiman Isah, “While we were in the opposition, we were aware that you did a lot for the state. The infrastructure projects are what anyone cannot deny.

“We have all decided to join the APC to support the efforts at further developing the state. And we will give all the necessary support to ensure victory for the APC candidate in the governorship election,” Isah said.

Governor Yahaya Belloz who received the defectors hailed the timing, which he said was “significant” noting that they “joined the right party.”

Both Bello and Ajaka have been having battling for control of the state with accusation and counter accusation of attacks.

In June, the Kogi State Governor accused Ajaka of leading his supporters to attack the governor’s convoy, an accusation Ajaka vehemently denied.

Ajaka however said it was Bello and his supporters that attacked him.

Following the latest defecrion, the party has put on hold its governorship campaign for few days to enable it reorganise it campaign structure.