SDP’s Adebayo Accuses FG Of Paying Lip Service To Insecurity

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Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo, has accused the Federal Government of paying lip service to insecurity.

Adebayo stated this during a visit to Anguwan Rukuba in Plateau State, where no fewer than 29 people were killed in an attack on palm Sunday night, with several others injured.

He criticized the administration of President Bola Tinubu for what he described as an inadequate response to Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

He noted that the continued loss of lives and destruction of property across the country points to a failure of leadership.

The politician stated that if the government is truly committed to protecting citizens, it has the capacity to do so adding that terrorists cannot be stronger than the government.

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“The criminals who carried out this attack are not stronger than the government. If there is seriousness, they can be identified and brought to justice. Tinubu is only paying lip service to the insecurity confronting the country,” he said.

Adebayo also commiserated with the people of Anguwan Rukuba over the tragic incident, assuring them of his solidarity during this difficult period.

He urged residents to remain vigilant while calling on authorities to take decisive steps to restore safety and prevent future attacks.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday visited Jos to commiserate with victims of the attack. He was received by Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other top officials.

During the visit, the President met with bereaved families at a hall near the airport, offering condolences and personally consoling a grieving mother seen in a widely circulated video.

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Tinubu assured residents of the Federal Government’s resolve to end the cycle of violence, stating that such incidents would not recur.

He also announced plans to deploy 5,000 AI-enabled surveillance cameras across Jos to strengthen security and intelligence gathering.

As part of broader efforts to address the crisis, the President invited community leaders to Abuja for dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution.

However, his decision to hold engagements at the airport, rather than visiting affected communities or hospitals, drew criticism from some residents, who described the move as lacking empathy.

The Presidency attributed the decision to logistical constraints, including scheduling challenges and flight restrictions requiring departure before dusk.