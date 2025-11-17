S’Eagles Coach Alleges DR Congo Used Voodoo In World Cup Playoff Defeat

Football
By Taiwo IBRAHIM
Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has revealed that DR Congo used voodoo against Nigeria in the 4-3 win defeat on Sunday.

Nigeria suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat in the CAF playoffs final after the regulation time and extra time ended 1-1.

Chelle accused a DR Congo official of using black magic in the penalty shootout.

He said: “During all the penalty sessions, the guy from Congo did some voodoo.

“Every time, so this is why I was a little nervous after him.”

When asked what he saw the Congo guy doing, Chelle added, “Yeah, something like, I don’t know if it’s water or something like that [he was spraying it up].”

Chelle confronted the staff member as tempers flared up after the penalty shootout.

DR Congo will represent Africa at the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

