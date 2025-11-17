S’Eagles Coach Alleges DR Congo Used Voodoo In World Cup Playoff Defeat

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has revealed that DR Congo used voodoo against Nigeria in the 4-3 win defeat on Sunday.

Nigeria suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat in the CAF playoffs final after the regulation time and extra time ended 1-1.

Chelle accused a DR Congo official of using black magic in the penalty shootout.

He said: “During all the penalty sessions, the guy from Congo did some voodoo.

“Every time, so this is why I was a little nervous after him.”

When asked what he saw the Congo guy doing, Chelle added, “Yeah, something like, I don’t know if it’s water or something like that [he was spraying it up].”

Chelle confronted the staff member as tempers flared up after the penalty shootout.

DR Congo will represent Africa at the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.