S’Eagles Jump To 38th In FIFA Rankings Despite World Cup Failure

The Super Eagles have climbed three places to 38th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, despite their disappointing penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the African World Cup Qualifying Play-off Final.

According to the latest rankings released by FIFA, reflecting the outcome of 149 matches, including 79 friendlies played during the most recent international window, which sealed several 2026 World Cup qualifying spots.

Nigeria’s new points total stands at 1,502.46.

Nigeria, previously ranked 41st, benefitted significantly from their emphatic 4–1 victory over Gabon in the play-off tournament in Morocco, a win that boosted their points tally enough to move them up the global ladder.

The Super Eagles also maintained their status among Africa’s top five teams, positioned behind:

Morocco (11), Senegal (19), Egypt (34) and Algeria (35). Ivory Coast dropped to seventh in Africa, while Tunisia climbed ahead of them.

Globally, the top four Spain, Argentina, France, and England held firm.

Brazil climbed two places to fifth, leapfrogging Portugal (now sixth) and the Netherlands (seventh). Belgium stayed eighth, while Germany and Croatia completed the top 10.

The Super Eagles will return to action in December at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.