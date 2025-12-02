S’Eagles Star Attacked In France After Club Suffers Six Straight Defeats

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was attacked by his club fans, OGC Nice, following a sixth consecutive defeat against Lorient on Sunday.

Moffi and Jeremy Boga were attacked by OGC Nice supporters after the match.

According to reports, around 400 Ultras waited for the players on Sunday night in a very tense atmosphere at the club’s training ground after the team returned from the game.

Two supporters got on the team bus to express their anger before the violence erupted when the players stepped off.

Both players were reportedly spat on, punched, kicked, and subjected to verbal abuse, including racist insults.

The Super Eagles forward was criticised for joking with former Lorient president Loïc Féry after the game.

Moffi has been put on sick leave for a week, and Boga for five days.

The two players went to the local police on Monday to press charges against the alleged assailants.

OGC Nice described the incident as unacceptable in a statement.

The statement read: “On Sunday, on their return from Lorient, the Eaglets were welcomed at the training ground by an important gathering.

“The club understands the frustration created by the succession of poor displays and performances far from its values.

“However, the excesses we saw during this gathering are unacceptable. A few members of the club have been attacked. OGC Nice gives them its full support and condemns these acts with the highest toughness.”

Similarly, in a statement on Monday, the French National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) condemned the assault on the players and pledged solidarity with the victims.

The statement read: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable violence to which the players of OGC Nice, Terem Moffi and Jérémie Boga, were subjected last night.

“The UNFP stands with its players. The physical and psychological integrity of those who make football is non-negotiable.”

Moffi needed the help of his goalkeeper, Yéhvann Diouf, to get out of the crowd and safely inside the club’s building.

OGC Nice have lost six matches in a row in all competitions, and they currently occupy the 10th position on the Ligue 1 table with 17 points from 14 matches.

Moffi was in action for Nigeria against the Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifiers last month, when he replaced Victor Osimhen in the second half.