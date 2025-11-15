S’Eagles Will Make Nigeria Proud Against DR Congo – Troost-Ekong

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has revealed that the team will emerge victorious against DR Congo on Sunday in the World Cup playoffs final on Sunday.

Both countries, which share five African titles between them, clash in a high-stakes game that will produce Africa’s representative at the Intercontinental Playoffs for two more slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. That tournament will take place in Mexico in four months.

Ekong agreed that DR Congo will pose a threat to the Super Eagles, but the team will scale through on Sunday.

He said, “There is no doubt that the Congolese will be a big challenge. They got here because they are tough and ambitious, and also want to go to the World Cup.

“However, we have a large group of players here, 24 of them, out of which only about four of us have been to the World Cup (in 2018). There is that adrenaline flowing in their system to go to the World Cup, and I see it as a big motivation for us to conquer on Sunday.”

Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Chidozie Awaziem are the only members of the present squad who were part of the squad to Russia 2018.

Nigeria must beware of a number of predators in the Congo squad, including Spain-based Cédric Bakambu, France-based Nathaniel Mbuku, former Russia U21 star Theo Bongonda and Pyramid of Egypt’s Fiston Mayele.

English Premiership’s Noah Sadiki and Spain-based Charles Pickel are to hold in midfield, while the attack-minded Aaron Wan-Bissaka leads a compact defence that also includes captain Chancel Mbemba, who is looking forward to his 101st cap.

Chelle has all his 24 players available for selection, including Iwobi, who will be winning his 91st cap, and Simon Moses, who will earn his 87th cap.

Ekong said on Saturday afternoon that the entire group is focused on emerging victorious on Sunday evening.

Ekong concluded, “We would have preferred to have taken the automatic ticket, but it didn’t work out. Now, we are here, and we have a second chance, and we do not intend to bungle it.”

DR Congo earned a stunning 1-0 win over Cameroon in the semi-final for their fourth win in five games to book a place in the final.

The Leopards are looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

The match kicks off at 8 pm Nigerian time on Sunday at the