Seal Off The Sky But We Shall Overcome – Russia Blasts 29 European Countries For Closing Airspace

The Russian government on Monday reacted to the recent ban on aircraft owned by the country and its citizens by 29 European countries.

The flight restrictions were formalized by the 27 member states of the European Union, EU as well as the United Kingdom and Ukraine which is now war-torn due to Russia’s military invasion.

Alexander Alimov, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said that his country was right in its actions irrespective of whatever other countries think or do against Russia.

“Happens when one side is afraid to face the truth. You can seal off the sky, close media outlets, cancel visas, spread fakes and lies. We shall overcome! We will be heard, the truth will be known, justice will prevail,” he tweeted on Monday.

His reaction also comes shortly after the visit of the Russian foreign delegations to the UN Human Rights Council.

The UNHRC session affords countries to speak on the human rights posture of their governments.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that “FM #Lavrov’s visit to #Geneva for the session of the @UN_HRC and the Conference on Disarmament has been canceled due to an unprecedented ban on his flight in the airspace of a number of EU countries that have imposed anti-Russian sanctions.”

Currently, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting at a borderline of Belarus (a neighboring country to both sides but an area where Russian military fired missiles into Ukraine since Thursday).

Outcome of the meeting is not known yet but the Russian government Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said that the behavior of the EU which includes the deployment of military equipment to Ukraine justifies the Russian aggression in the country.

“The European Union is an association that is taking an unfriendly position towards us and taking measures that are not friendly, but hostile towards us.

“This, once again, confirms that Russia was right about the measures that are being taken in order to ensure the demilitarisation of the country,” he told newsmen on Monday at Kremlin.

On the side of the Ukrainian government, it is pushing for admission into the EU.

The country’s foreign affairs minister, Dmytro Kuleba, backed the decisions of allies against Russia, adding that they should continue.

“Cut all business ties with Russia. All of them. Making business with Russia today means financing aggression, war crimes, disinformation, cyberattacks and personally the Hitler of the 21st century named Vladimir Putin,” he tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States , Western Countries including the European Union seems to be having effect on Russian citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the officials of the country’s Central Bank on Monday to decide on alternative ways to keep the country running smoothly.