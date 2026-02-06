Sealed PDP National Secretariat To Be Reopened Monday, Says Anyanwu

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee says the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, will be reopened on Monday.

The party’s faction, backed by Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, disclosed this after the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigeria Police Force had, on Nov. 19, 2025, locked the PDP national secretariat, following a clash between the Taminu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) and that of the factional acting National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Asked why the party leaders had not possessed the Wadata Plaza, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, the acting National Secretary, recalled that the secretariat was locked, following a clash between the two groups in the party.

“We wrote to the police. Remember that the police sealed the place, and then the other group went to court to ask the police to open it.

“The matter was dismissed because they have no locus. So by Monday, we are taking over the office,” he said.

Anyanwu insisted that there was no faction in PDP and that the party remained under the leadership of Mohammed, the reason they attended INEC meeting with other political parties.

“Yes, we had issues, court issues, and last week Friday, as a matter of fact, the Federal High Court in Ibadan made it very clear that the problem of PDP is over because the so-called convention of Nov.15 and 16, 2025 is a nullity.

“No other person should parade himself or herself as a member of the NWC of the PDP.

“The body that has the full powers to speak for the party and administer the party is the National Caretaker Committee, led by Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammad,” he said.

Anyanwu said that members were now happy that normalcy had returned to the party.

For those who were afraid that PDP would not have candidates in the forthcoming elections, he said it was now settled that the party would field candidates for all positions.

“So we’re happy; people are happy that normalcy has come to the party now.

“You can see something different because you have old hands who have been in this party, who have been managers of this party for a long time, for the last 25 years.

“We are still involved. So, we are going to fast-track everything,” he said.

On the forthcoming FCT area council elections, Anyanwu said that interim caretaker committee would work for the victory of the party in the exercise.

“We are going to hit the ground running with our campaign until the Feb. 18, the last day for campaign,” Anyanwu said.

Reacting to the registration of two new political parties by INEC, Anyanwu described it as a welcome development for the country’s democracy.

“For us, it’s a good development. What it means now is that we have 21 political parties in Nigeria, which is a good development,” he said.

Mohammed and Anyanwu had earlier in the day represented PDP at a meeting held by INEC with political parties.