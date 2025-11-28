Seasiders Defeat Defending Champions Tojemarine In Handball League

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lagos Seasiders stunned defending champions Tojemarine Academy 23–22 with a last-second winner in one of the most dramatic matches of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2 at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.

The Seasiders, who trailed for large spells of the encounter, held their nerve in a tense finish, capitalising on a late turnover to snatch victory from their city rivals.

Tojemarine, champions of the last edition, pushed relentlessly in the closing moments but were undone by a decisive final play that sent the Seasiders’ bench into wild celebration.

Earlier in the men’s fixtures, COAS Shooters maintained their strong form with a comfortable 34–24 win over Correction Boys after leading 15–13 at halftime.

Benue Buffaloes survived a late scare to edge Osun United 23–22, having established an early 13–8 advantage but struggling to keep momentum in the second half.

It was a walkover for Safety Shooters, who were awarded a 10–0 win against Adamawa Warriors.

Advertisement

In the final match of the men’s round, Rima Strikers put up a spirited second-half performance to defeat Niger United 27–22, overturning an 11–14 halftime deficit to claim an impressive comeback victory.

In the female category, defending champions Safety Babes were made to work hard before securing a 32–29 win over a determined Plateau Peacocks side.

The Peacocks led 17–16 at the break, but Safety Babes’ composure and depth once again proved decisive as they continued their quest for a historic five-peat.

Rima Queens kept their title hopes alive with a tight 28–26 win over Omo Ogiefo Academy, overturning a 13–14 halftime deficit, while Imo Grasshoppers came back to winning ways as they held off a fierce late push from Defender Babes to win 34–32, as Ekiti Queens battled to a hard-earned 28–26 victory over Rivers Queens in another closely contested encounter.

Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Phase 2

Advertisement

RESULTS OF DAY 3 MATCHES (27/11/25)

FEMALE:

1) Plateau Peacocks – Safety Babes 29–32 (17–16).

2) Rima Queens – Omo Ogiefo Acad 28–26 (13–14).

3) Imo Grasshoppers—Defender Babes 34–32 (18–14).

4) Rivers Queens–Ekiti Queens 26–28 (13–13).

MALE:

1) COAS Shooters–Correction Boys 34–24 (15–13).

2) Benue Buffaloes–Osun United 23–22 (13–08).

3) Safety Shooters – Adamawa Warriors 10–00 (W/O).

4) Lagos Seasiders – Tojemarine Academy 23–22 (12–10).

5) Rima Strikers–Niger United 27–22 (11–14).