S’East PDP Recommends Ogbu For Woman Leader Amid APC Membership Claim

The South-East Zonal Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has affirmed that the President of the National Council of Women Society, Enugu State chapter, Mrs Chinenyenwa Ogbu, is a bona fide member of the party.

The zone therefore recommended her for the position of the National Woman Leader of the PDP ahead of the party’s national officers’ election convention scheduled from 15th and 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan.

The clarification was sequel to some information on the social media alleging that Mrs Ogbu decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC, along with Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State some weeks ago.

A statement signed by Hon James Ugwu, PDP South-East Zonal Secretary, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Wednesday, stated that Mrs Ogbu contested, won and became the president of the National Council of Women Society, Enugu State, some years before the present administration in the state.

The letter, dated October 27, 2025, was addressed to the Chairman, Screening Committee, Peoples Democratic Party 2025 National Officers Election Convention.

The statement said that Mrs Ogbu was nominated by the stakeholders for the position of National Woman Leader upon which “she picked her nomination form by herself, completed and submitted it far before Mbah’s defection to the opposition party”. The zone described the information being circulated that her nomination form was secretly issued to her as “completely false”.

Ugwu affirmed that Mrs Ogbu did not defect to the opposition party with Gov Mbah. According to him, the Zonal Working Committee of PDP, South East, verified the news and found out that it was false. The zone therefore recommended her for clearance by your committee.

Our correspondent reports that the leadership of the PDP in Enugu State decamped to the APC along with Gov Mbah during his defection from PDP to APC. The development collapsed the PDP structure in the state.