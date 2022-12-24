SEC Director’s Husband Floors IGP In Court, Acquitted Of Wife’s Alleged Murder

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr. Charles Eni Umukoro, a former Vice Chairman and Supervisor for Works in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, has been discharged and acquitted in a murder case instituted against him by the Inspector-General of Police.

Umukoro had been accused of killing his wife, Mrs. Louisa Eni-Umukoro, a Director with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), by her family.

Documents seen by THE WHISTLER showed that the police filed a case of culpable homicide against the late SEC Director’s husband on May 9, 2017, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court 3 after the family reported her death to the police, accusing Mr Umukoro of murdering her on April 21, 2016.

Engr. Nosa Upkonmwan, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and brother to the deceased, was said to have petitioned the IGP after the deceased’s burial, alleging that his sister died of sudden and unnatural cause.

Mr Umukoro was accused of causing the death of his wife at their Brains and Hammers Estate residence in Apo, Abuja by “hitting her on the head which caused internal homaerrhage (sic) with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your act and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code Laws of Northan Nigeria”

But Mr Umukoro pleaded not guilty to the charge, noting that his deceased wife had underlying health issues which an autopsy confirmed.

He also accused members of his late wife’s family of filing different lawsuits against him in a bid to have access to her assets.

Charles Eni Umukoro

In a written address before court, the defence team led by Sir Peter Aihiokhai, drew the attention of the court to a submission (Exhibit L) by the investigating police officer, Inspector Musa Ibrahim and a police team investigation the report from FCIID, Abuja, which allegedly exonerated the defendant from the alleged offence by concluding that the defendant is not linked to the death of his wife.

Sir Aihiokhai stated further that in all of the witnesses that testified against Mr Umukoro, none of them said they witnessed the defendant’s alleged hitting of his wife, adding that a certain Ms Mercy Epelle, a friend of the deceased for over 25 years who slept with the deceased at Diff hospital while she was sick, made statement to the police that the deceased had never told her that her husband had been violent towards her in their marriage of over 10 years.

Continuing, the defence said all that the prosecution witnesses went to court to do was to relay hearsay, adding that in the said autopsy report, the deceased was said to be hospitalized for severe generalized headache associated with malaria and high blood pressure.

The defence counsel had also told the court that the defendant stated in his evidence-in-chief that the petitioner, Engr. Nosa Ukponmwan, former director FCT Water Board, had secured a probate letter of Administration over the estate of the defendant’s wife without the defendant’s consent and notice and that Engr. Ukponmwan was interested in his late wife’s assets and pension, adding that this was central to the petition and allegation of murder against him.

The defence also stated that in the testimony of a pathologist, Mr.Jubrin Yakubu, of the National Hospital, Abuja, the court was informed that subdural hemorrhage can be caused by violent attack, accident, a fall, and other health issues.

Mr. Aihiokhai reminded the court that the pathologist in his evidence on oath said he could not say whether the deceased died of natural causes or not, and that it is the jurisdiction of a corona to decide, but the prosecution failed to produce the corona report before court.

He urged the court to discharge and acquit the accused of the one count charge of culpable homicide for want of proof.

Delivering her judgment on December 6, 2022, the presiding Judge, Justice MaryAnn E. Anenih, said the prosecution led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, J. S. Okutepa, failed to provide evidence to convince the court that Mr. Umukoro caused his wife’s death.

Justice Anenih noted that there were more than two probable causes of death in medical evidence presented before her (Exhibit K), which are (1) Subdural Haemorrhage and (2) Uterine Fibroid.

Continuing, the Judge held that where the prosecution fails to adduce evidence sufficient to establish the guilt of the defendant, the court would under such circumstances have no option than to absolve such person of guilt.

Consequently, Justice Anenih held that in line with the provisions of section 309 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (2015), the court therefore found the defendant “not guilty” of the offence of Culpable Homicide punishable with death for which he has been charged under Section 221 of the penal code and accordingly “discharged and acquitted” him.

Umukoro and the late Louisa have a son simply identified as Oghenemarho.