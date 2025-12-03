SEC Introduces Digital Products To Deepen Market Access

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to launch two new digital products, the SEC USSD Service and ISA Audio, aimed at expanding investor access, improving information dissemination and strengthening engagement across Nigeria’s capital market.

The unveiling will take place at the Q4 Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting scheduled for December 8 in Lagos, while the quarterly media briefing is slated for December 9, 2025.

According to the Commission, the new tools form part of ongoing efforts to democratise market participation by ensuring that investors, including those without smartphones or reliable internet access, can obtain timely and essential capital market information.

The initiatives are also designed to enhance transparency and support more inclusive market growth.

The SEC said the forthcoming CMC meeting will focus on critical issues shaping the sustainable development of Nigeria’s capital market.

Key discussions will include the impact of global macroeconomic shifts on domestic financial markets, the growing importance of cross-border financial integration across Africa, unlocking pension fund investments, and strategies for boosting market liquidity through targeted regulatory reforms.

Advertisement

A central component of the meeting will be the review of the Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP), including an assessment of achievements recorded under the 2025 CMMP and the formal transition to the new 2030 CMMP framework.

The Commission noted that this evaluation will provide a strategic pathway for future reforms consistent with global best practices.

Also on the agenda is an analytical session on Nigeria’s recent tax reform legislation and its implications for market efficiency and investor confidence.

The SEC said these deliberations reflect the industry’s commitment to strengthening the market’s role as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The CMC, an industry-wide body comprising the SEC, market operators, trade groups and other stakeholders, serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue and collaborative problem-solving.

Advertisement

It facilitates the exchange of ideas, addresses emerging challenges, and helps shape the regulatory and operational direction of the market.

The upcoming meeting is according to SEC is expected to draw chief executives from all registered capital market institutions, including broker/dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund managers, portfolio managers and other key operators.